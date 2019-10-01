Brokerages Set Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Target Price at $45.40

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.40.

AVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Avnet in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Avnet in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Avnet to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:AVT traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $44.30. The company had a trading volume of 15,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,860. Avnet has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average of $43.87.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th.

Avnet declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 13,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $595,036.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Philip R. Gallagher sold 24,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,062,644.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,519.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 38.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,443,000 after acquiring an additional 897,230 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 13.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,141,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,903,000 after acquiring an additional 257,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Avnet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,440,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,190,000 after acquiring an additional 48,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,215,000 after acquiring an additional 142,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 122.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,461,000 after acquiring an additional 613,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

