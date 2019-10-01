Brokerages Set China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) Target Price at $78.00

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Get China Biologic Products alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBPO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 446.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products in the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

CBPO stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $114.60. 6,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,359. China Biologic Products has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $115.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.18.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $135.70 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that China Biologic Products will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for China Biologic Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Biologic Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.