Brokerages Set CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) PT at $57.00

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CIT Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded CIT Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of CIT stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $44.59. 797,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,960. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.59. CIT Group has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $54.02.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.21 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CIT Group will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CIT Group news, insider Robert C. Rubino purchased 6,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.22 per share, with a total value of $299,514.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,393.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan L. Frank purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.30 per share, with a total value of $123,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,309.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 30,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,860. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Natixis boosted its position in CIT Group by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 178,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after buying an additional 89,171 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CIT Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,351,000 after buying an additional 117,674 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in CIT Group by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CIT Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,638,000 after buying an additional 41,073 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

