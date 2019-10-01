Brokerages Set Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Target Price at $84.11

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several research firms recently commented on TDOC. Oppenheimer set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other news, insider Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $570,268.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $425,117.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,056 shares of company stock worth $5,396,434 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,490,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,005,000 after buying an additional 558,650 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,102,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 133,757 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after buying an additional 37,959 shares during the last quarter.

TDOC traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,769,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,751. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -46.40 and a beta of 1.36. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $42.08 and a one year high of $85.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

