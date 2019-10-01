Brokerages Set TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) PT at $41.00

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TU. Bank of America upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.62. 688,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. TELUS has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $38.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.68. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). TELUS had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in TELUS by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

