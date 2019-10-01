Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Trading Down 7.6%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s stock price dropped 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.01, approximately 23,028,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 10,098,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

CPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Williams Capital reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.32.

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $167.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.05 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Callon Petroleum’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 36,916 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 540,255 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 540,255 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 46,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period.

About Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

