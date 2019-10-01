Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,801. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13. The company has a market cap of $342.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Camtek had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Camtek will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Camtek by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 36,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Camtek by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 63,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 19,965 shares in the last quarter. 28.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

