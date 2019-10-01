Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Carnival from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Carnival from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Carnival from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Carnival to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Shares of CCL opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.67. Carnival has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $64.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. Carnival had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,480,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,882,000 after buying an additional 240,301 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,734,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,721,000 after buying an additional 3,925,980 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 12,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,311,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,716,000 after buying an additional 4,277,507 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,025,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,194,000 after buying an additional 318,308 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,868,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,074,000 after buying an additional 317,499 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

