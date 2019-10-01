Castleton Technology (LON:CTP) Shares Down 1.1%

Castleton Technology PLC (LON:CTP)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 92 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 92 ($1.20), 10,160 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 182,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93 ($1.22).

Separately, FinnCap upped their price objective on Castleton Technology from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the stock a “corporate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 97.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 102.03.

About Castleton Technology (LON:CTP)

Castleton Technology plc, an investment holding company, provides software and managed services to the public and not-for-profit sectors in the United Kingdom and Australia. It operates through Managed Services and Software Solutions segments. The Managed Services segment offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and support for businesses.

