Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,200,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,841,880,000 after acquiring an additional 411,655 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,398,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,280,898,000 after acquiring an additional 46,928 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 31.5% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,243,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,092.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,367,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,189,000 after purchasing an additional 174,165 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,803. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.75 and a 12-month high of $159.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Macquarie set a $115.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.52.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

