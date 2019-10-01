Cell MedX (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Cell MedX Corp (OTCMKTS:CMXC)’s share price rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.54, approximately 6,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 71,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30.

About Cell MedX (OTCMKTS:CMXC)

Cell MedX Corp., a development stage company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products for patients with diabetes, Parkinson's disease, and high blood pressure. It also develops and manufactures eBalance technology that is in the research and development stage to manage diabetes mellitus and its complications.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cell MedX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cell MedX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.