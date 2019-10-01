Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.94

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.94 and traded as high as $1.60. Celsion shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 635 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on CLSN. ValuEngine upgraded Celsion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $33.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 1,489.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Celsion Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celsion stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.44% of Celsion worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

