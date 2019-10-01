Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Receives $13.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research firms have commented on CVE. Goldman Sachs Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,206,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,349,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,681,000 after purchasing an additional 427,499 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 26,109,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408,987 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,536,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 5,891,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,649,000 after purchasing an additional 544,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

CVE traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.38. 2,405,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,227,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.62%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.