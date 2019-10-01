Centric Brands (CTRC) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Centric Brands (NASDAQ: CTRC) is one of 16 public companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Centric Brands to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.4% of Centric Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.6% of Centric Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centric Brands and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Centric Brands $596.60 million -$123.77 million -0.42 Centric Brands Competitors $2.16 billion $134.08 million 27.34

Centric Brands’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Centric Brands. Centric Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Centric Brands has a beta of -0.91, meaning that its share price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centric Brands’ competitors have a beta of 0.89, meaning that their average share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Centric Brands and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centric Brands -18.67% -1,914.94% -17.15% Centric Brands Competitors -1.82% -127.74% 8.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Centric Brands and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centric Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Centric Brands Competitors 247 1112 1569 66 2.49

As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 16.88%. Given Centric Brands’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Centric Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Centric Brands competitors beat Centric Brands on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Centric Brands

Centric Brands Inc. designs, produces, manages, and builds kid's wear, and women's and men's accessories and apparel, and distributes its products across various retail and digital channels in North America and international markets. The company also licenses approximately 100 brands across its core product categories, including kid's, women's, and men's accessories and apparel. Its company-owned brands include Hudson, a designer and marketer of women's and men's branded denim and apparel; Robert Graham, an eclectic apparel and accessories brand; and SWIMS, a Scandinavian lifestyle brand for a range of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company sells its products through its owned retail stores and e-commerce sites, as well as to various retailers, which include mass, department, and specialty stores. It operates retail stores for its Robert Graham and SWIMS brands. As of November 14, 2018, the company operated 30 Robert Graham brand stores, which consisted of 18 full price stores and 12 outlet stores; and 3 SWIMS brand stores, which consisted of 1 full price store and 2 outlet stores. The company was formerly known as Differential Brands Group Inc. and changed its name to Centric Brands Inc. in October 2018. Centric Brands Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

