Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,930 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 115.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Cerner by 173.2% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Cerner by 119.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Cerner in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.19.

Shares of CERN traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.67. 41,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,872. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $76.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day moving average of $68.09.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

In other Cerner news, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 24,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,629,353.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,406.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 27,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $1,981,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,268 shares of company stock worth $23,243,010 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

