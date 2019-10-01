Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Gap Up to $5.16

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.30, but opened at $5.16. Cerus shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 72,784 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CERS. Stephens began coverage on Cerus in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cerus in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.63.

Get Cerus alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $722.65 million, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 98.69% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carol Moore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 16,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $82,384.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,903 shares of company stock valued at $394,513. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Cerus during the second quarter worth $27,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cerus during the second quarter worth $56,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Cerus during the second quarter worth $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cerus during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cerus by 23.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.