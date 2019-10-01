C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.69% of C&F Financial worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 594.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 10.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded C&F Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

NASDAQ:CFFI traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938. The company has a market capitalization of $180.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.64. C&F Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $59.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.83 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 15.34%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

