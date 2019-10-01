Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) to post earnings of $1.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.13 and the lowest is $1.52. Charter Communications reported earnings per share of $2.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $7.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.09 to $14.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura increased their price target on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Macquarie started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Charter Communications from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $418.85.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,879.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR traded up $7.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $413.29. The stock had a trading volume of 31,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,923. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $272.91 and a 12 month high of $431.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a PE ratio of 79.09, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $405.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.21.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

