Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CHTR has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $413.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark set a $422.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $418.85.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $412.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.85, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $406.88 and its 200 day moving average is $386.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $272.91 and a 52-week high of $431.43.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,588,879.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 17.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 31.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 46.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,495,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1,148.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

