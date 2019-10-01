Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

Several other research firms have also commented on CLDT. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on Chatham Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE CLDT traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.92. 188,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,627. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter purchased 2,500 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,666 shares in the company, valued at $748,922.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1,116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

