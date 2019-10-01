Cheesecoin Trading Up 9.3% Over Last Week (CHEESE)

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Cheesecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Cheesecoin has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cheesecoin has a total market capitalization of $26,304.00 and $7.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012043 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00191182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.69 or 0.01014369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00022065 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00090478 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cheesecoin

Cheesecoin’s total supply is 350,045,972 coins. Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin. Cheesecoin’s official website is cheesecoin.tk.

Cheesecoin Coin Trading

Cheesecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX, Crex24, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheesecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cheesecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

