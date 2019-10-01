Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Increased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3,210.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,746 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.50. 274,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,793,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.41. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $127.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.22.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total transaction of $1,874,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debra L. Reed purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

