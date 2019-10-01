Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Trading Down 13.6%

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s stock price was down 13.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.03, approximately 602,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 432,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMRX shares. ValuEngine raised Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Chimerix from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $144.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 729.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chimerix Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chimerix by 15.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 557,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 74,472 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chimerix by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 56,347 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Chimerix by 18.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 443,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 69,867 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix during the second quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chimerix by 1,048.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,146,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 1,046,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

