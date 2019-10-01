China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.61

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd (NYSE:DL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.61 and traded as high as $5.56. China Distance Education shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on DL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Distance Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded China Distance Education from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $61.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.74 million. China Distance Education had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 15.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that China Distance Education Holdings Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in China Distance Education by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in China Distance Education by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 344,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in China Distance Education by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,879,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 207,180 shares during the period. 20.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Distance Education Company Profile (NYSE:DL)

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online education in China, which focuses on professional education. The company offers online courses through its websites, which are designed to help course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers and professions in China.

