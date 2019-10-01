Christie Group (LON:CTG) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Christie Group (LON:CTG) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

LON:CTG traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 96.50 ($1.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299. The company has a market cap of $25.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02. Christie Group has a one year low of GBX 84 ($1.10) and a one year high of GBX 130 ($1.70). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 100.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 97.79.

Get Christie Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Christie Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

About Christie Group

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional business services for leisure, retail, and care sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Business Services; and Stock & Inventory Systems & Services. The Professional Business Services segment engages in valuing, buying, selling, developing, financing, and insuring various businesses; and providing business intelligence, business appraisal, and consultancy services.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Christie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.