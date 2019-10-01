Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.22. Chuy’s posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHUY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chuy’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chuy’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Chuy’s by 1,962.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Chuy’s by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period.

CHUY traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 724 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $27.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.85.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

