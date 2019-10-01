Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNK. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,830,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,878,000 after purchasing an additional 548,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cinemark by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,962,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,498,000 after acquiring an additional 504,333 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,183,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,263,000 after acquiring an additional 494,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $17,669,000. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNK traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.94. 42,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,673. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.00. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.49 and a 1-year high of $43.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Cinemark had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $957.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.32%.

In other Cinemark news, CFO Sean Gamble sold 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $235,263.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Cinemark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

