CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,679 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.41% of CIT Group worth $20,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in CIT Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

CIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of CIT Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

In other CIT Group news, insider Robert C. Rubino acquired 6,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.22 per share, for a total transaction of $299,514.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 74,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,393.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ellen R. Alemany acquired 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.55 per share, with a total value of $500,825.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 152,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,623,432.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,430 shares of company stock worth $1,316,860 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CIT Group stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.60. 37,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average of $48.59. CIT Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. CIT Group had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

