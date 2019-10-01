Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,390 ($18.16) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,339 ($17.50).

Get Clinigen Group alerts:

Shares of LON CLIN traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 861.50 ($11.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 215.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 910.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 962.92. Clinigen Group has a 52 week low of GBX 716 ($9.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,069 ($13.97).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a GBX 4.75 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Clinigen Group’s previous dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Clinigen Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.75%.

In other news, insider Nick Keher purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 893 ($11.67) per share, with a total value of £34,827 ($45,507.64).

Clinigen Group Company Profile

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.