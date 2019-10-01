Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,460,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the August 15th total of 8,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 966,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.64. 311,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,585. Clorox has a 12-month low of $141.53 and a 12-month high of $167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.82.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Clorox had a return on equity of 118.88% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Clorox will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 6,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total transaction of $1,137,432.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,716,840.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $520,321.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,796.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,443. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Clorox by 45.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,623,000 after buying an additional 98,676 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at $76,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 32.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Clorox by 29.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 2.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,407,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLX. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Clorox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.