Cluff Natural Resources (LON:CLNR) Shares Up 3.3%

Cluff Natural Resources PLC (LON:CLNR) shares shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.57 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.58 ($0.02), 1,855,383 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 57% from the average session volume of 1,180,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.53 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $22.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.89.

Cluff Natural Resources Company Profile (LON:CLNR)

Cluff Natural Resources Plc, a natural resources company, focuses on developing oil and gas licenses. It holds a 100% interest in two gas licenses covering an area of 598 square kilometers in the Southern North Sea. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

