Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder (NYSE:INB) Declares $0.06 — Dividend

Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder (NYSE:INB) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.

INB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.12. 450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,747. Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75.

About Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder

Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It also invests in ADR securities. The fund also makes its investments in other close ended funds.

