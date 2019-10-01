Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.75

Colabor Group Inc (TSE:GCL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.75 and traded as high as $0.58. Colabor Group shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 86,772 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Colabor Group from C$0.65 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Colabor Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.17. The company has a market cap of $58.68 million and a PE ratio of 10.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.75.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$274.20 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Colabor Group Inc will post 0.0799999947540987 EPS for the current year.

About Colabor Group (TSE:GCL)

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and markets food and food-related products in Canada. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Colabor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colabor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.