Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CMCO. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Columbus McKinnon stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.03. The company had a trading volume of 71,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,391. The firm has a market cap of $854.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $43.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average of $37.26.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Benjamin Auyeung sold 6,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $235,537.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,950.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,754,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,642,000 after acquiring an additional 114,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,553,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,200,000 after acquiring an additional 29,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 524,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,002,000 after acquiring an additional 113,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

