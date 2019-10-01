Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,831 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $14,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 170.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.12. 673,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.54 and a twelve month high of $93.80. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.11.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.07). Comerica had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 33.29%. The business had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Comerica’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMA. Bank of America lowered Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. B. Riley set a $75.00 target price on shares of Comerica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Comerica to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.48.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

