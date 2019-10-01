Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.13.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COMM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commscope from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Commscope in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Commscope from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Commscope from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Commscope alerts:

In other news, Director L William Krause purchased 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $252,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Commscope by 132.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 474,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 269,920 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Commscope by 22.9% in the second quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,574,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,771,000 after purchasing an additional 293,000 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Commscope by 84.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 18,511,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470,190 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Commscope by 100.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 37,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commscope by 7.7% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COMM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,493. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.50. Commscope has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $30.93.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Commscope will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.