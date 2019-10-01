Comparing EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) & TranSwitch (NASDAQ:TXCCQ)

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) and TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.5% of EMCORE shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of EMCORE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of TranSwitch shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EMCORE and TranSwitch’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMCORE $85.62 million 1.03 -$17.45 million ($0.53) -5.79 TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TranSwitch has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EMCORE.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for EMCORE and TranSwitch, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCORE 0 0 3 0 3.00 TranSwitch 0 0 0 0 N/A

EMCORE currently has a consensus price target of $5.15, indicating a potential upside of 67.75%. Given EMCORE’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe EMCORE is more favorable than TranSwitch.

Risk and Volatility

EMCORE has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TranSwitch has a beta of -5.99, suggesting that its share price is 699% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EMCORE and TranSwitch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCORE -30.49% -15.41% -11.69% TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A

Summary

EMCORE beats TranSwitch on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products. The company also provides chip devices products, including high-power gain chips, GPON fiber-to-the-premises, and data center chip products; and navigation systems products, such as fiber optic gyroscope products and inertial measurement units and navigation systems products. It sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

TranSwitch Company Profile

TranSwitch Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide functionality for voice, data, and video communications equipment for the customer premises and network infrastructure markets. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions for fixed, 3G and 4G mobile, VoIP, and multimedia applications. It offers converged network infrastructure products, including infrastructure VoIP processors for wire-line and wireless carrier equipment; access VoIP processors; and EoS/EoPDH mappers and framers for carriers to transport data traffic over SONET, SDH, and PDH networks. The company also offers broadband customer premises equipment, such as connectivity solutions comprising HDMI, DisplayPort, MHL, HDP, Ethernet IP cores, and MHDP transceivers for consumer electronics, home network equipment, and industrial and automotive applications; and multi-service SoCs for customer premises equipment that support telephone voice, fax, and routing functionality over broadband access networks. TranSwitch Corporation sells its products to public network system original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), WAN and LAN equipment OEMs, Internet-oriented OEMs, and communications test and performance measurement equipment OEMs; and government, universities, and private laboratories. The company offers its products directly in North America, Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and Europe, as well as through a network of distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe. TranSwitch Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut. On November 21, 2013, TranSwitch Corporation filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Connecticut.

