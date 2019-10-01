Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNCE. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ CNCE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,645. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.14. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,303.34% and a negative return on equity of 49.44%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, Director Peter Barton Hutt sold 3,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $36,487.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,098.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNCE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 762,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 651,684 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $5,523,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 352,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 221,512 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,359,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 180,400 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,223,000. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

