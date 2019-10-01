Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at SunTrust Banks

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) had its price objective trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNCE. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.47. 14,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,837. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $148.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.14. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,303.34% and a negative return on equity of 49.44%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Barton Hutt sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $36,487.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,098.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 63,200.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

