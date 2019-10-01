CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2019

Brokerages expect that CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CONSOL Coal Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.36. CONSOL Coal Resources posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CONSOL Coal Resources will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CONSOL Coal Resources.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). CONSOL Coal Resources had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $89.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

In other CONSOL Coal Resources news, Director Consol Energy Inc. acquired 9,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $120,317.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,796,894 shares in the company, valued at $210,297,112.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.50. 136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,058. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $21.13. The stock has a market cap of $368.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

