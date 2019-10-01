Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Stock Position Trimmed by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,683,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,272 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.59% of Corelogic worth $321,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Corelogic by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 22,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Corelogic by 861.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 34,705 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Corelogic by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corelogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Corelogic by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLGX shares. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 target price on shares of Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Corelogic in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Compass Point set a $44.00 target price on shares of Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

Corelogic stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.42. 12,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,843. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.65. Corelogic Inc has a 1-year low of $31.87 and a 1-year high of $50.49.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $459.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.22 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Corelogic’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corelogic Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 15,000 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $723,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,887.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $322,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,436 shares in the company, valued at $13,960,481.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,800 shares of company stock worth $1,610,448 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

