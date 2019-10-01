Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 62,500 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Corindus Vascular Robotics worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVRS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Corindus Vascular Robotics by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corindus Vascular Robotics by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Corindus Vascular Robotics by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN CVRS traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $4.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,585. Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $4.30.

Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVRS. Zacks Investment Research cut Corindus Vascular Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cowen cut Corindus Vascular Robotics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $4.28 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Corindus Vascular Robotics Profile

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted systems for use in interventional vascular procedures in the United States and internationally. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for coronary and peripheral interventional procedures.

