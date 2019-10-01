Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.40

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 794428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

CVRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered Corindus Vascular Robotics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $4.28 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corindus Vascular Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVRS. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics by 1,819.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 313,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 297,168 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corindus Vascular Robotics by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,286,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000.

About Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS)

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted systems for use in interventional vascular procedures in the United States and internationally. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for coronary and peripheral interventional procedures.

