Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.17

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:CNIG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.17 and traded as high as $18.50. Corning Natural Gas shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.66.

Get Corning Natural Gas alerts:

Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Corning Natural Gas had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter.

Corning Natural Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNIG)

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes natural gas and electricity. The company offers natural gas to approximately 15,000 customers through approximately 425 miles of distribution main and 86 regulating stations; and electricity to approximately 4,800 customers through approximately 160 miles of electric distribution wire and poles, and 21 miles of gas distribution pipe.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Corning Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.