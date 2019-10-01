Costa Group (ASX:CGC) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Costa Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:CGC) fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$3.65 ($2.59) and last traded at A$3.73 ($2.65), 1,910,395 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.75 ($2.66).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 133.21.

In related news, insider Harry Debney 17,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. Also, insider Neil Chatfield purchased 40,000 shares of Costa Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.99 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$119,600.00 ($84,822.70).

Costa Group Company Profile (ASX:CGC)

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers and FMCG companies in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. It offers mushrooms, blueberries, raspberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

