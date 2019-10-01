Costain Group (LON:COST) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $255.01

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $255.01 and traded as high as $159.80. Costain Group shares last traded at $157.40, with a volume of 280,740 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Costain Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 153.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 255.01. The firm has a market cap of $169.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. Costain Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.63%.

Costain Group Company Profile (LON:COST)

Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.