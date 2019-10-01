Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 41.0% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 141 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2,740.0% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $288.11. 1,615,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,216. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $189.51 and a 1 year high of $307.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.05. The stock has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.07%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $441,539.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer cut Costco Wholesale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Nomura lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.09.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

