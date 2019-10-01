Couchain (COU) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $23,551.00

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Couchain has a market capitalization of $15,880.00 and approximately $23,551.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Couchain token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last week, Couchain has traded 38.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Couchain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00037772 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006153 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $451.79 or 0.05408146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000416 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00001002 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Couchain Token Profile

Couchain (CRYPTO:COU) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 27,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,441,106,075 tokens. The official website for Couchain is couchain.io. Couchain’s official message board is medium.com/@Couchain. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain.

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Couchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Couchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.