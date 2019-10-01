Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Bought by Salzhauer Michael

Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in shares of Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 570,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Cowen accounts for about 4.5% of Salzhauer Michael’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in Cowen were worth $9,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,433,000 after buying an additional 39,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,505,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,871,000 after buying an additional 44,819 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,352,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,248,000 after buying an additional 1,002,202 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,001,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after buying an additional 254,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 593,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after buying an additional 124,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $178,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 164,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,875.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COWN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Cowen in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

COWN stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,385. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04. Cowen Inc has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $450.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Cowen had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $244.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Cowen’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cowen Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cowen Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

