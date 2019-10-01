CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.95. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 1,303 shares.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVU. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in CPI Aerostructures by 11.2% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 528,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CPI Aerostructures by 6.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 648,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 36,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CPI Aerostructures by 108.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 35,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CPI Aerostructures by 61.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the second quarter valued at $861,000.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

